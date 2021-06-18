Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 'Covid-19 vaccination reduces chances of hospitalisation by 75-80%': Dr VK Paul
'Covid-19 vaccination reduces chances of hospitalisation by 75-80%': Dr VK Paul

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul cited studies among healthcare workers (HCWs) which, he said, were conducted in age groups in which the risk of contracting Covid-19 is "maximum."
Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
JUN 18, 2021
A medical professional administers an anti-Covid vaccine to a youth at Rohtak PGIMS. (HT file)

The Union government said on Friday that studies among healthcare workers (HCWs) have shown that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reduces the chances of hospitalisation by 75-80% even if one contracts Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (health) said, "Vaccination saved lives of thousands of healthcare workers. Studies show that chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80% after vaccination if they contract Covid-19. The possibility of oxygen requirement is around 8%, while the risk of ICU admission is just 6%. The protection is 94%."

These, Dr Paul said, are "reasonable" sample-sized studies, adding that these were conducted in age groups in which the risk of contracting Covid-19 is "maximum." Giving an example, he said that one particular study found one death out of 7000 cases and even then, the death took place as the deceased had comorbidities.

"Similar studies in other countries have also shown the protection that the vaccines give. I urge people to please take the vaccine and not hesitate. They might get infected even after the vaccination but it will not turn severe, lives will not be lost and by vaccination thousands and thousands of lives can be saved," Dr Paul said.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers were the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots as the nationwide vaccination drive against the viral disease commenced on January 16. A total of 268,960,399 vaccine doses have been administered across the country till now, including 3,259,003 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard on Friday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

dr vk paul covid-19 vaccine healthcare workers
