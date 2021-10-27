Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine deadline: Delhi govt departments issue reminders to staff
india news

Covid-19 vaccine deadline: Delhi govt departments issue reminders to staff

Delhi government departments have been sending out reminders to staff, asking them to take at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15, failing which they will be prohibited from attending office
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. Delhi government departments have been sending out reminders to staff, asking them to take at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 10:13 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi government departments have been issuing reminders to employees, saying that they should get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15, failing which they will be prohibited from attending office and marked absent.

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education, in its reminder circular, warned that violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order can attract penal action - imprisonment of up to one year or a fine or both - under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The circular was issued on Tuesday and HT has seen a copy of it.

Violation of all DDMA orders involves penal action under the same provisions of the law. Most DDMA orders mention it in the last few paragraphs. It is a slightly unusual case for a government department apparently being a bit more stern by mentioning the penal provision in a circular meant to be a reminder.

Also Read: India reports 13,451 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.19%

RELATED STORIES

Other departments have issued similar reminder circulars, but without the line on penal action since October 16. They include finance, revenue, labour, health and civil supplies.

There are around 300,000 employees in the Delhi government’s 100-odd departments.

The DDMA on October 8 issued the order making it mandatory for all Delhi government employees to ensure that they have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15.

Currently, there is no work-from-home provision in government offices.

An official said that a recent survey showed that over 95% of the Delhi government employees have taken one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IRCTC announces North Darshan Yatra from October 31. Check details

Focus on innovation: UIDAI to conduct Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 from tomorrow

Two Chhattisgarh journalists arrested on charges of extortion

UP bar council to cancel licences of lawyers filing fake insurance claims
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP