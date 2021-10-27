Covid-19 vaccine deadline: Delhi govt departments issue reminders to staff

Delhi government departments have been issuing reminders to employees, saying that they should get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15, failing which they will be prohibited from attending office and marked absent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Directorate of Training and Technical Education, in its reminder circular, warned that violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) order can attract penal action - imprisonment of up to one year or a fine or both - under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The circular was issued on Tuesday and HT has seen a copy of it.

Violation of all DDMA orders involves penal action under the same provisions of the law. Most DDMA orders mention it in the last few paragraphs. It is a slightly unusual case for a government department apparently being a bit more stern by mentioning the penal provision in a circular meant to be a reminder.

Also Read: India reports 13,451 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.19%

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other departments have issued similar reminder circulars, but without the line on penal action since October 16. They include finance, revenue, labour, health and civil supplies.

There are around 300,000 employees in the Delhi government’s 100-odd departments.

The DDMA on October 8 issued the order making it mandatory for all Delhi government employees to ensure that they have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15.

Currently, there is no work-from-home provision in government offices.

An official said that a recent survey showed that over 95% of the Delhi government employees have taken one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.