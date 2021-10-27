India reports 13,451 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.19%

India crossed another milestone on Wednesday when Covid-19 recovery rate reached 98.19 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The country recorded 14,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

India also recorded 13,451 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the said timespan, which pushed the nationwide tally to 34,215,653, while the death toll climbed to 455,653 with 585 daily fatalities, according to health ministry data.

Active cases fell by 1,155 to stand at 162,661 in the same period, according to the ministry's data. Active cases constitute 0.48 per cent of total cases, it further said.

As many as 11,31,826 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 60,19,01,543. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33,597,339, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, it said.

With the administration of 51,56,054 Covid-19 vaccine doses till 7pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded the 1.03 billion-mark, the Union health ministry informed.

The ministry said on Tuesday that over 1.07 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the direct state procurement category. "More than 107.22 crore (1,07,22,96,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," it said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a meeting today with health ministers of states and union territories to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday urged the states and union territories to focus on beneficiaries who are waiting for their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after their interval period gets over. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a meeting with health ministers of states and union territories to discuss the issue.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced on June 21.