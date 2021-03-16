Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccines not being exported at the expense of Indians: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The Union health minister said that "experts at the highest level" and a "committee of the government" are keeping a check on vaccine requirement in the country.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks at the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the central government is not exporting vaccines to foreign nations at the expense of the people of India. This comes after Congress opposed the Centre's move to export the coronavirus vaccines, reasoning that the government should not export vaccines without immunising the entire population of the country.

At the Rajya Sabha today, the Union health minister said that "experts at the highest level" and a "committee of the government" are keeping a check on vaccine requirement in the country.

"Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of the people of India. Experts at the highest level and a committee of the government are maintaining a sensible balance about it. 30,39,394 people were vaccinated yesterday. We have touched a total vaccination figure of Rs. 3 crore," news agency ANI quoted Union minister Harsh Vardhan as saying.

Congress has been urging the central government to accelerate the vaccine drive in the country for a while now. Yesterday, the party demanded that the government must disclose if it has a clear roadmap to complete the nationwide vaccination process in the span of one year.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil raised concerns yesterday over the rising coronavirus cases and said experts have stated that another wave of Covid-19 is starting. Citing Chhattisgarh's demand for more Covishield doses, the party urged the government to decentralise the vaccination drive and provide adequate vaccines to the states.

Gohil also accused the government of "hiding facts" by providing a 'maze' of vaccination figures.

"If you look at the 11 days of March, it [the total number of vaccinations] is 95,90,594. Of the over 135 crore people in the country, only 1.5 per cent have got vaccines, including those who have got just the first dose," news agency PTI quoted Gohil as saying.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease in India has surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 per cent.

India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases today, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore. The total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831, while the death toll increased to 1,58,856 with 131 fresh fatalities.

(With inputs from PTI)

