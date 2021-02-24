Covid-19: West Bengal makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, 3 other states
- The notice released by the state government stated “All passengers coming to West Bengal from the aforementioned 4 states shall mandatorily carry a covid negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure.”
West Bengal on Wednesday announced that people arriving from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala. Karnataka, and Telangana will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test on arrival to be allowed entry into the state. The rule will come into effect from 12 pm of February 27. The results will be considered valid if the test was 72 hours of flight departure, the notice released by the state government said.
The notice addressed to the secretary of ministry of civil aviation, PS Kharola, by the additional chief secretary of the home and hill affairs department, HK Diwedi, stated “All passengers coming to West Bengal from the aforementioned 4 states shall mandatorily carry a covid negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure.”
“Accordingly, I would request that suitable instructions may kindly be issued to all the airlines,” it added.
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a whopping number of 8,807 new cases of Covid-19, after two continuous days of witnessing a steady decline in the daily tally. Kerala had recorded 4,823 cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths on Wednesday. The state of Telangana stopped issuing daily Covid-19 bulletins citing low tally of daily cases, but the ministry of health and family affairs state-wise database showed Telangana had recorded 146 new cases and two deaths on Wednesday,
West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 41 new cases of Covid-19. The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 3,399. The state also recorded 2 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,253.
