Covid-19: Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with over 30k fresh cases

The state’s tally has reached 2,479,682, while the number of fatalities is 53,399. Starting March 17, the state has been reporting more than 20,000 cases every day, taking the count to 132,354 new Covid cases in just five days
By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:42 AM IST
A health worker collects nasal swab of a passenger for Covid-19 test at a long distance train station in Mumbai, on Sunday, March 21. (AP)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike with 30,535 new Covid-19 cases. Since the pandemic broke out in the state on March 9, 2020, the state has never recorded over 30,000 cases on a single day. Mumbai also recorded its highest single-day spike with 3,779 cases.

The state also recorded 99 deaths on Sunday, 10 in Mumbai. The state’s tally has reached 2,479,682, while the number of fatalities is 53,399.

Starting March 17, the state has been reporting more than 20,000 cases every day, taking the count to 132,354 new Covid cases in just five days.

Nanded guardian minister Ashok Chavan said that an 11-day curfew will be imposed in the district starting March 24 midnight. A curfew restricts the assembly of more than five people.

There are 210,120 active cases in the state, with the highest in Pune (42,015), followed by Nagpur (29,771), Mumbai (22,081), Thane (19,788) and Nashik (15,619).

On Sunday, cities like Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune also recorded a high number of cases: 2,747;1,666 and 2,978 respectively.

