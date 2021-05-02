IND USA
Covishield production in full swing, says SII's Adar Poonawalla
The SII CEO also held a meeting with his partners and stakeholders in the UK.(Reuters File Photo )
Covishield production in full swing, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

In a major move, SII had reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from 400 to 300 per dose for states
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday night said that the production of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune.

The SII CEO also held a meeting with his partners and stakeholders in the UK.

"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," tweeted Poonawalla.

In a major move, SII had reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from 400 to 300 per dose for states on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday also provided Poonawalla with Y category security across the country by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.

