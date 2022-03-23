Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covovax gets nod for emergency use for 12 to 18 age group
india news

Covovax gets nod for emergency use for 12 to 18 age group

Developed by US’s Novavax, Inc, the vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is the second anti-Covid vaccine which is locally being produced by SII. The Pune-based firm also locally manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
Covovax is the fourth Covid vaccine that has been approved for emergency use in the concerned age group. (AFP)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved Serum Institute of India (SII)’s second Covid-19 vaccine, Covovax, for emergency use in adolescents aged 12 and above, company officials said on Wednesday.

Covovax is the fourth Covid vaccine that has been approved for emergency use in the concerned age group.

Developed by US’s Novavax, Inc, the vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is the second anti-Covid vaccine which is locally being produced by SII. The Pune-based firm also locally manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

“…The DCGI has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax’ protein-based Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged ≥12 to <18 years in India...,” US’ Novavax, Inc said in a statement.

“We’re proud of this first approval in adolescents given the efficacy and safety that our data show in this population, and that our Covid-19 vaccine will provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years of age and older in India,” the statement quoted Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, as saying.

RELATED STORIES

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gives the requisite approval, including emergency approval, before a pharmaceutical product can be used in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP