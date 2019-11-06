e-paper
Cow’s milk contains gold: Dilip Ghosh

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
BJP Lok Sabha MP and president of BJP West Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh claimed that the milk of Indian cows contains gold.
BJP Lok Sabha MP and president of BJP West Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh claimed that the milk of Indian cows contains gold.(ANI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday claimed that the milk of Indian cows contains gold and consumption of this milk can make one immune to all diseases.

Foreign cows lack such qualities, he further said.

“You must have seen that Indian cows have a hump. Foreign cows don’t have that. This hump has a special nerve. Gold is created when sunlight falls on this nerve. That is why the milk is yellowish or golden. This milk is a great antidote. One can survive by having only this milk. This is a complete meal,” Ghosh said while addressing a programme in Bengal’s Burdwan district on Monday.

“Foreign breeds are not cows. Those are only animals. They call differently. Those cows are not ‘gau mata’ (mother) but aunties. It will not be good for us to worship those aunties. It is not right to worship our Gods with milk of foreign cows,” he said.

Reacting to Ghosh’s claim, senior Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “This is the most absurd statement on which I am being asked to comment. I have never heard such a weird thing. Who are these people?”

Jadavpur University professor Tarit Roychowdhury also dismissed Ghosh’s claims. “This surpasses all science,” he said.

India News