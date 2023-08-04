Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi questioned over involvement in Nuh communal clash

Police in Faridabad have questioned cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi over for his alleged involvement in the communal clash in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, a police officer said and added he has been booked for attempting to stoke religious unrest, brandishing weapons and derogatory remarks against Muslims.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi. (Sourced)

Bajrangi allegedly made provocative comments in live videos streamed on social media during Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s Shobha Yatra in Nuh on Monday. Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during the procession. The violence spread to places including Gurugram and left six people dead and 70 injured.

Faridabad’s assistant police commissioner (crime) Aman Yadav said Bajrangi was called for questioning on Thursday. “[Bajrangi] joined the investigation for the three cases registered against him including two old ones. He was let go and was asked not to travel until the investigation is on. We are investigating allegations against him and his involvement in triggering the violence in Nuh on July 31 and scanning his social media accounts,” he said.

Earlier in July, Bajrani was booked for allegedly brandishing illegal arms, attacking a Muslim family, and taking away 60 cows and 17 goats being herded in Khori Jamalpur village.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government was identifying the perpetrators of the violence even as the tensions spilled over into Delhi. On Wednesday, right-wing groups took out rallies and held protests at 23 places in Delhi while a Muslim-owned shop was set ablaze in the Capital’s Kherki Daula village.

Internet bans were imposed in Nuh and Manesar while prohibitory orders were effected across Gurugram. A police officer said the trigger for the violence was videos suggesting that Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who has been on the run after his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim cattle traders in February, will be part of an annual religious procession in Nuh but he did not turn up.

Migrant workers employed in factories, restaurants, households, and construction sites left in Gurugram or stayed put in their homes on Thursday. Some of them were threatened while others feared being attacked even as the authorities said the situation was now normal.

The Gurugram Police on Thursday formed a special investigation team to probe the arson attack on the mosque on Tuesday which left a cleric dead. On Thursday, a mosque was set afire and a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in another in Nuh.

The Haryana government on Thursday said 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained in connection with the violence.

