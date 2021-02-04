Home / India News / CoWIN glitches hit vaccination drive; turnout drops to 36% in West Bengal
india news

CoWIN glitches hit vaccination drive; turnout drops to 36% in West Bengal

The portal is running very slowly and this is seriously hampering the vaccination programme. Around 70- 80% of the target beneficiaries do not receive the messages and so, don’t turn up on time
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Representational Image.

Technical snags leading to a slow pace of the CoWIN app, meant for monitoring and tracking the Covid-19 inoculation process, is taking a heavy toll on the vaccination drive in West Bengal, with the state recording just around 36% turnout on Wednesday.

“The portal is running very slowly and this is seriously hampering the vaccination programme. Around 70- 80% of the target beneficiaries do not receive the messages and so, don’t turn up on time,” said a top official of the state health department.

On Wednesday the state had set a target to vaccinate 35,000 beneficiaries from across 350 centres. Only 12,725 [around 36%], turned up.

Till date, 300,437 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, which is around 64% of the target of 463,972 in the state.

West Bengal has registered 570,581 Covid-19 cases with 10,195 deaths. On Wednesday, 201 new cases were reported apart from seven fatalities.

