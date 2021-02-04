IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / 14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
health

14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government

“India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes... Fourteen states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours,” said the health ministry in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 AM IST

India has reported no Covid-19-related deaths in 14 states and Union Territories in the past 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. The country also became the fastest country to reach the 4 million Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days, the ministry said.

“India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes... Fourteen states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours,” said the health ministry in a statement.

These states and Union Territories that have not reported any deaths are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam.

Also read: India likely to get 97.1 million Covid-19 doses through Covax

“With a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues. The country’s active cases have declined further to 1,60,057 in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of the country has fallen below 1.5% (1.49% presently) of the total cases,” the ministry statement further said.

Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.

“Usually under 5% positivity rate is when it is considered that the disease transmission has come under control. Anything above 10% means it needs to be brought down for the transmission cycle to break,” said Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination drive is also going strong in the country, with India reaching the 4 million mark in 18 days of having launched the drive on January 16, which is the fastest as compared to many other countries that have vaccinated its people in large numbers, the ministry said. The United States of America reached the 4 million mark within 20 days, Israel and United Kingdom took 39 days to reach this target.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus government of india mohfw
app
Close
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
health

14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 AM IST
“India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes... Fourteen states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours,” said the health ministry in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we’re undertaking,” UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock said.(AP)
“It slows transmission by around two-thirds, so it categorically supports the strategy that we’re undertaking,” UK’s health secretary Matt Hancock said.(AP)
health

Oxford vaccine reduces transmission: UK study

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, New Delhi/london
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 AM IST
With almost 76% efficacy in preventing symptomatic illness, vaccine can also reduce the risk of transmission by around 67%: Study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhargava said that India scaled up its testing capacity in a short period of time.(ANI File)
Bhargava said that India scaled up its testing capacity in a short period of time.(ANI File)
health

ICMR DG says India controlled spread of Covid-19 faster than other nations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • Bhargava also lauded healthcare officials and India’s vaccine manufacturers for quickly developing the two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - within a short period of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People above 70 years old attend to get a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore. (REUTERS)
People above 70 years old attend to get a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore. (REUTERS)
health

Singapore becomes first Asian nation to approve Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorised for pandemic use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The E484K mutation is the same change as has been seen in the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa and the P.1 variant seen in Brazil.(AP)
The E484K mutation is the same change as has been seen in the B.1.351 variant first seen in South Africa and the P.1 variant seen in Brazil.(AP)
health

Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Vaccine makers suggested that it could make immunity from vaccines and infection of the old variant less effective.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 8,576 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 3,459 and Maharashtra for 1,948.(Bloomberg Photo )
Of the 8,576 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 3,459 and Maharashtra for 1,948.(Bloomberg Photo )
health

Over four million workers administered Covid-19 dose

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:04 AM IST
As many as 170,585 workers received the jab on Tuesday alone till 7pm, the government data stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V is also being manufactured in India, which is also expected to help the country have access to another dose.(Reuters)
Sputnik V is also being manufactured in India, which is also expected to help the country have access to another dose.(Reuters)
health

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Developers say that the vaccine has shown same level of immunity against the new virus variants
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study released used blood samples from 26 people who had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks back.(REUTERS)
The study released used blood samples from 26 people who had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks back.(REUTERS)
health

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Britain and many other countries have begun rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to try to stem the spread of the pandemic disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women participate in a Pink Parade for the breast cancer awareness program in Patna.(File Photo / ANI)
Women participate in a Pink Parade for the breast cancer awareness program in Patna.(File Photo / ANI)
health

Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer: WHO

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:53 PM IST
As the global population grows and life expectancy increases, cancer is expected to become more common, said a cancer specialist at the WHO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has been free of polio for a decade, with the last case of wild poliovirus reported on January 13, 2011.(ANI | Representational image)
India has been free of polio for a decade, with the last case of wild poliovirus reported on January 13, 2011.(ANI | Representational image)
health

Nearly 900k children under 5 yrs Vaccinated against polio

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Vaccinations were conducted at close to 700,000 booths which were staffed with around 1.2 million vaccinators and 180,000 supervisors across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The states are in the process of identifying the remaining beneficiaries among front-line workers.(Reuters)
The states are in the process of identifying the remaining beneficiaries among front-line workers.(Reuters)
health

CO-WIN app: 7million front-line workers registered

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The database is being upgraded on the Co-WIN app that is the backbone of Covid-19 vaccine delivery management system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SII has applied to India’s drugs controller for permission to conduct a small bridging study for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.(Reuters)
SII has applied to India’s drugs controller for permission to conduct a small bridging study for Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.(Reuters)
health

Now, SII seeks trial approval for Novavax Covid vaccine

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:14 AM IST
SII is currently manufacturing Covishield, which has been developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and is one of the two coronavirus vaccines approved in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has managed to bring its first (and only) Covid wave under control. This turnaround is apparent in how deaths have dropped across most regions in the country.(AFP)
India has managed to bring its first (and only) Covid wave under control. This turnaround is apparent in how deaths have dropped across most regions in the country.(AFP)
health

8 regions report 0 Covid-19 deaths in 7 days

By Jamie Mullick, Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:52 AM IST
  • Govt says India has flattened the curve; Maharashtra reports nearly a third of all Covid-19 deaths in the last one week
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covaxin bottle being readied ahead of vaccination in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A Covaxin bottle being readied ahead of vaccination in New Delhi. (Reuters)
health

India vaccinates more than 28 lakh people in 12 days

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:19 AM IST
India was the fastest country to reach 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations in six days, while the US took 10 days, Spain 12, Israel 14, the UK 18, Italy 19, Germany 20 and UAE 27 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the three main variants experts are watching was discovered in the United Kingdom late last year and has been detected in dozens of countries since.(AP)
One of the three main variants experts are watching was discovered in the United Kingdom late last year and has been detected in dozens of countries since.(AP)
health

How many variants of the coronavirus are there?

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Monitoring variants is important because of the possibility that they could make vaccines and treatments less effective, or change the way they infect people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP