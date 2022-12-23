‘Cows belong to Hindus, Ox to Muslims?’: Farooq Abdullah on Pathaan controversy

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday reacted to the controversy over the ‘Pathaan’ movie where several complaints have been filed against its ‘Besharam Rang’ song alleging that Deepika Padukone's outfits - especially her saffron bikini - is hurtful to Hindu sentiments. “Does it mean that saffron belongs to Hindus and green belongs to Muslims?”, Abdullah questioned.

“A controversy erupted over wearing saffron-coloured clothes in Shah Rukh Khan's new film (Pathaan). Does it mean that saffron belongs to Hindus and green belongs to Muslims? What is this? Cow belongs to Hindus and ox belongs to Muslims?,” he told news agency ANI.

The controversy has led to a major political divide as several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders spoke against the ‘Besharam Rang’ song and called for action against it. BJP minister Narottam Mishra was the first to raise an objection against the song, alleging that it reflected a “dirty mindset”.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics, and the title of the film are problematic,” he had said.

On the other hand, Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and leaders from opposition parties have termed the debate as ‘baseless’.

(With inputs from ANI)