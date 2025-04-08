CPCB revises classification of industries

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed state pollution control boards to adopt a revised classification of industries with a new category, blue, for so-called “essential environmental services” such as those engaged in maintaining landfills or biomining. The category also includes waste to energy plants and some compressed biogas plants -- essentially any utility required for management of environmental concerns. (HT PHOTO)

“The new category of the EES will be termed “Blue Category sector” and as an incentive for the essential services an additional two years validity for consent to operate (as per the Pollution Index) will be provided,” CPCB said in a letter to the states.

The category also includes waste to energy plants and some compressed biogas plants -- essentially any utility required for management of environmental concerns arising from domestic/household activities which otherwise will have large littering potential, according to CPCB .

CPCB first wrote to all state pollution control boards in February directing all state boards to adopt the new classification. Thereafter, CPCB again wrote to state boards on March 25 adding certain compressed biogas plants in the blue category.