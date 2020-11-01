e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CPI(M) open to Bengal alliance with Congress

CPI(M) open to Bengal alliance with Congress

If the plan materialises, it would be the first formal seat adjustment pact between the Congress and the Left in West Bengal, where the two parties have been rivals till the 1990s.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 03:15 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CPI(M) activists hold flags and huge party symbol in an open rally at Bridge Parade Ground in Kolkata.
CPI(M) activists hold flags and huge party symbol in an open rally at Bridge Parade Ground in Kolkata.(PTI File Photo )
         

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPI(M), announced on Saturday its inclination for a seat adjustment with the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, even as it is contesting against the Congress in Kerala.

If the plan materialises, it would be the first formal seat adjustment pact between the Congress and the Left in West Bengal, where the two parties have been rivals till the 1990s.

“In West Bengal, the CPIM and the Left Front will have an electoral understanding with all secular parties, including the Congress, which seek to defeat the BJP and the TMC. In Tamil Nadu, the CPIM will contest the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance. In Assam, the CPIM will contest the elections in cooperation with all secular opposition parties including the Congress to defeat the incumbent BJP government in the state, which is sharpening communal polarization, destabilizing social harmony and heaping miseries on the people,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury announced after the two day-long Central Committee meet.

CPI(M) politburo member Nilotpal Basu rejected claims of a unilateral move and said, “Don’t think we have decided it on our own. There is a strong signal from state Congress units for a joint fight against BJP-RSS.”

tags
top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In