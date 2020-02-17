e-paper
CPI MP moves privilege notice against PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Communist Party of India MP in Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam alleged that Modi made a “devious attempt on the floor of the august house to manipulate the words of my state’s CM to serve his own political agenda”.

Feb 17, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha (PTI Photo )
         

Communist Party of India MP in Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam on Sunday moved a breach of privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi for allegedly misrepresenting Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The MP alleged that Modi made a “devious attempt on the floor of the august house to manipulate the words of my state’s CM to serve his own political agenda”. “The implication the PM was making was that the Kerala government believes the ongoing protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR are being organised by extremist elements and thereby sought to de-legitimise the democratic people’s movement,” Viswam said in a letter to Rajya Sabha secretary general.

The Kerala CM never questioned the legitimacy of the people’s movement against the CAA nor suggested that extremist elements were organising them, as was implied by the PM in his speech, Biswam contended in the letter. “... I urge you to take notice of this breach of privilege and ensue proceedings,” he appealed to the RS secretary-general.

On Saturday, the Kerala CM said his government would neither implement the CAA, nor it will permit NPR process.

