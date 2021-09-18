CPI(M) cautions against luring of women going to colleges towards terror, sparks new row

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid raging controversy triggered by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt’s statement on ‘narcotic jihad’, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has cautioned its party cadres against a deliberate move to lure educated women studying in colleges to terrorism.

The controversial remark appeared in a note prepared by the party to its cadres ahead of the upcoming party conferences. Under the title ‘Minority Communalism’ the note said some of the recent debates and deliberations supporting Taliban in the state should be viewed seriously. It asked its cadres to be vigilant about such issues.

“Deliberate attempts are being made to lure youth into extremist ideologies. Efforts are also made to make educated women to think that way. Our student and youth outfits should pay special attention towards such issues,” the note said. It also criticised the Jamate-e-Islami for propagating fundamentalist ideals.

Though Christians in the state generally do not buy such communal ideologies, a radical influence is growing among a section of the community which forces it to buy the victim theory quite often, it said. The note also said such tendencies in minority communities will only help majority communalism in the state.

The note has stoked another round of debate in the state. The opposition Congress asked the party to produce evidence to prove such “grave charges” while the BJP said finally the ruling party admitted to the presence of terror network in the state.

“The ruling party is making a grave charge. The party and government have responsibility to reveal what forced it to make such a note. If they have any data or evidence to prove it should release them,” said opposition leader VD Satheesan.

The BJP said the party has finally admitted to the presence of terror network in the state. “Its double standard is exposed. While it is fiercely opposing the Bishop’s statement it tells it cadres about the presence of jihadi elements,” said BJP state president K Surendran.

When asked, CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the party will oppose both, majority and minority communalism but refused to comment on the in-house note.

Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt while addressing a religious congregation in Kottayam on Sept 9 said Catholic girls and youth were becoming victims of “narcotic jihad” and decried authorities for turning a blind eye towards it. Though many religious leaders and a section of the intelligentsia asked the Bishop to clear the air saying he was only referring to the social evil (growing use of narcotics among youth) he is yet to dilute his statement.