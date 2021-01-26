IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally
india news

CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally

"Tear gassing & lathicharging Kisans is unacceptable. Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks(Adnan Abidi / REUTERS)

The CPI(M) on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers during their tractor rally, and said tear gassing and lathicharging them is "unacceptable".

The protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital. They entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of Delhi, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

"Tear gassing & lathicharging Kisans is unacceptable. Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest farmer union protest delhi police sitaram yechury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP