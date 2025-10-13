CPI(M) leader, ex-TDB chief booked in Sabarimala case

Police in Kerala said on Sunday that an investigation is on into allegations of sexual abuse at an RSS shakha documented in a suicide note on Instagram by a young software engineer. The victim said that he realised his trauma originated from the rape and sexual abuse he endured as a child at an RSS shakha (branch) near his home. (PTI)

The 26-year-old resident of Kottayam district, employed at an IT firm, was found dead at a lodge in the Thampanoor neighbourhood of Thiruvananthapuram city on Oct 9, said a senior officer at the Thampanoor police station where an FIR under unnatural death was registered.

A postmortem was conducted, and subsequently the mortal remains were handed over to his family members, comprising his mother and sister.

In an Instagram post that was published on Friday, the software engineer shared that he had been suffering from bouts of depression and anxiety for years. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

He said that he later realised that his trauma originated from the rape and sexual abuse he endured as a child at an RSS shakha (branch) near his home.

“I am a victim, a rape victim. I have faced a lot of abuse in my life. I mean, sexual abuse. When I was a child, I was continuously sexually abused by one person. I have suffered sexual abuse from several persons within the RSS,” he wrote in the note in a mix of Malayalam and English.

He claimed he suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), the trauma of which came following sexual assault he faced as a three or four year old child at the hands of a person called ‘NM” within the RSS.

“He constantly abused me and did a lot of sexual things to my body. I was a sex tool for him...I hate that organisation. I have worked in it for years so I know how things are within it. I have even been physically beaten by the RSS danda at camps,” he wrote, adding that he could not provide proof for the assaults.

The officer at the Thampanoor police station, when asked about the allegations, said, “We are looking into it. The incidents are from years ago. At this moment, the investigation is at a preliminary stage.”

A relative of the engineer said all details including the allegations in the Instagram posts have been shared with the police.