CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury's son dies of Covid-19 in Gurgaon

Veteran CPI-M Sitaram Yechury, took to his Twitter account on Thursday, "with great sadness", to inform of his son's death. Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the Yechury family said.
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:30 AM IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (ANI photo)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 in the morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

