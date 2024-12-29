Menu Explore
CPI(M) MLA's son among 9 held for possessing ganja, legislator denies allegations

PTI |
Dec 29, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The Kayamkulam MLA on a Facebook live alleged that her son was only questioned when he was sitting with his friends.

CPI(M) MLA U Pratibha denied the reports that her son was arrested with ganja on Saturday, after the officials of the excise department arrested nine people for possessing the narcotics.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/ only for representation)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/ only for representation)

Her son also rejected the allegations on social media.

The Kayamkulam MLA on a Facebook live alleged that her son was only questioned when he was sitting with his friends, adding that the media was haunting her.

"Since the news broke, I have been receiving many phone calls, " she said.

"When my son and friends were sitting together, the Excise officers came and asked questions, but the news came that my son was caught with ganja," she said.

"If the news is true, I will apologise. If not, the media should apologise publicly," the MLA added.

The Excise Department said that they have arrested nine people, including the son of CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha, with ganja from Thakazhi in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district.

According to the officers, all nine were released on bail.

"We seized ganja from a member of the group from under Thakazhi bridge. They were arrested for smoking and possessing weed. Since it was a small quantity, all were released on bail,”an Excise officer added.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
