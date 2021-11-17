Home / India News / CPI's Binoy Viswam moves resolution in RS against extension of CBI, ED chiefs' tenures
CPI's Binoy Viswam moves resolution in RS against extension of CBI, ED chiefs' tenures

Viswam has moved Notice of Statutory Resolution under sub-clause (a) of clause (2)0 of Article 123 of the Constitution. The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from November 29.
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Binoy Viswam, a Rajya Sabha MP belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI) has moved a Notice of Statutory Resolution in the Upper House of Parliament raising objections to an ordinance passed by the Narendra Modi government to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to five years.

"The House disapproves Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No. 9 of 2021) promulgated by the President on November 14," the notice read.

On Sunday, the Centre brought in the ordinance amending the Delhi Police Special Establishment (DPSE) Act and the Central Vigilance Act (CVC) to extend the tenure CBI and ED chiefs up to five years. The extension includes the fixed two year terms for the directors of both the premier investigation agencies. Both the heads can get an extension of three years, but this will require three separate annual extensions.

The development came two months after the Supreme Court ruled that extensions beyond the date of superannuation of an individual should be rare, in exceptional cases only.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and Rashtriya Janata Dal, have slammed the Centre’s move just ahead of the Winter Session.

Opposition leaders said the issue would come up in the upcoming Parliament's winter session.

(With inputs from agencies)

