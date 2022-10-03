CPWD invites pre-qualification bids for Prime Minister’s new residential complex

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited pre-qualification bids for the ₹360 crore Prime Minister’s residential complex to be completed within 21 months from the date of award of the tender. The complex is being constructed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project next to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and South Block.

The work for the Executive Enclave, which will house the Prime Minister’s Office, is yet to be awarded.

The residential complex will be ground plus one storey and also include a guest house, Special Protection Group office, support staff quarters, CPWD office, a basement parking lot, etc. The complex will have four entry, and exit gates, as well as 25 watch towers.

The Prime Minister’s new residence will have two blocks located on Dara Shikoh Road. “The site is in [a] highly secured zone. The proposed buildings shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building,” said the tender document.

Construction companies, which will be finalised in the pre-qualification process, will participate in the financial bids. The pre-qualification bids will be opened on October 14.

The company, which will be awarded the work, will have to plan for tree transplantation and shifting of utilities. “Tree transplantation as per the requirement to be done and the existing services, if any, to be diverted. After construction, operation & maintenance of all civil & electrical services and housing keeping for 5 years,” the tender document said.

This is the sixth project to be tendered as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated revamped Central Vista Avenue last month. The work on the Parliament building is likely to be completed by November. The construction of three common central secretariat buildings is going on.