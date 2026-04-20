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Cracks claims in Wayanad rehab houses misleading: Kerala minister

Cracks claims in Wayanad rehab houses misleading: Kerala minister

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 02:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday said the media reports of alleged cracks in the houses built under the Wayanad township project for the rehabilitation of landslide victims were misleading and based on a misunderstanding of quality testing procedures.

Cracks claims in Wayanad rehab houses misleading: Kerala minister

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said he personally visited the site to verify the reports and found that what was being portrayed as "cracks" were in fact pencil markings made by engineers during inspection.

He explained that water ponding tests had been pre-planned as part of the construction quality checks.

"In two houses, minor moisture was detected during the 24-hour water retention test conducted on terraces. Engineers marked those spots, which were later misinterpreted as cracks in visuals circulated by the media," Rajan claimed.

He said the objective of the testing was to ensure that the houses could withstand all weather conditions.

If any seepage is detected, epoxy treatment is carried out, followed by repeated testing and waterproofing measures, including multiple layers and additional concrete work, he explained.

A joint verification will be conducted before handing over the houses to beneficiaries, followed by a five-year warranty to address any issues, he said.

Despite 21 months having passed since the landslide disaster in Mundakkai-Chooralmala areas in Wayanad, the financial assistance meant for rent, daily allowances and food support, was not interrupted, he added.

The minister also assured that safe housing for all affected families would be ensured at the earliest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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