Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday said the media reports of alleged cracks in the houses built under the Wayanad township project for the rehabilitation of landslide victims were misleading and based on a misunderstanding of quality testing procedures.

Cracks claims in Wayanad rehab houses misleading: Kerala minister

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said he personally visited the site to verify the reports and found that what was being portrayed as "cracks" were in fact pencil markings made by engineers during inspection.

He explained that water ponding tests had been pre-planned as part of the construction quality checks.

"In two houses, minor moisture was detected during the 24-hour water retention test conducted on terraces. Engineers marked those spots, which were later misinterpreted as cracks in visuals circulated by the media," Rajan claimed.

He said the objective of the testing was to ensure that the houses could withstand all weather conditions.

If any seepage is detected, epoxy treatment is carried out, followed by repeated testing and waterproofing measures, including multiple layers and additional concrete work, he explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also responded to criticism over his act of climbing onto a structure during his recent inspection, saying he would go to any extent necessary to protect the dignity of his state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also responded to criticism over his act of climbing onto a structure during his recent inspection, saying he would go to any extent necessary to protect the dignity of his state. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rajan urged people to refrain from online attacks against individuals, including a disaster survivor whose remarks had triggered part of the controversy, and said such voices should be viewed with empathy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajan urged people to refrain from online attacks against individuals, including a disaster survivor whose remarks had triggered part of the controversy, and said such voices should be viewed with empathy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On criticism targeting him personally over his inspection at the township houses, the minister said that he took pride in being called a "daily wage worker", asserting that he understood the struggles of labourers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On criticism targeting him personally over his inspection at the township houses, the minister said that he took pride in being called a "daily wage worker", asserting that he understood the struggles of labourers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister further said the houses are being constructed under strict technical supervision, with multiple layers of inspection involving the executing agency and independent bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister further said the houses are being constructed under strict technical supervision, with multiple layers of inspection involving the executing agency and independent bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A joint verification will be conducted before handing over the houses to beneficiaries, followed by a five-year warranty to address any issues, he said.

Despite 21 months having passed since the landslide disaster in Mundakkai-Chooralmala areas in Wayanad, the financial assistance meant for rent, daily allowances and food support, was not interrupted, he added.

The minister also assured that safe housing for all affected families would be ensured at the earliest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON