Create safe ecosystem for women and girls: WCD min replies to Mamata Banerjee

The union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi on Monday has asked the West Bengal government to create a safe and secure ecosystem and gender-equal society for women and girls. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to the central government last week. (Mamata Banerjee | Facebook)

In a response to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to the central government last week over the need for enhanced central legislation and establishment of fast track special court (FTSCs), Devi said that the state had not taken any steps to start 11 fast track special courts in spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases.

Devi in her letter mentioned that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which came into effect nationwide on July 1 addresses crimes against women with stringent measures.

She said that the key provisions include sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means is punishable by up to ten years in prison, rape of a woman under 16 years of age is punishable by rigorous imprisonment of not less than 20 years, extending up to life imprisonment and a fine, and rape of a woman under 12 years of age is punishable by rigorous imprisonment of not less than 20 years, extending up to life imprisonment or death.

On the issue of fast track special courts, the government noted that the centrally sponsored scheme, launched in October 2019, aimed to expedite trials for rape and POCSO Act cases. The Centre stated that as of June 30, 2024, 752 FTSCs, including 400 exclusive POCSO Courts, are operational in 30 states/UTs, having disposed of more than 2,53,000 cases.

Devi alleged that West Bengal was allocated 123 FTSCs, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts. However, only 6 exclusive POCSO courts were operationalised as of June 30, 2024, and the state is yet to start the remaining 11 FTSCs.

The minister also pointed out that the state has not implemented various helplines provided by the central government.

“Despite several requests and reminders from the government of India, the state has not utilised the Women Helpline 181”, she said.

The letter also alleged that other helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and child Helpline have also not been utilized.

Devi said that while the legislative framework is robust, effective implementation of these provisions of law as well as various initiatives of the central government for women’s safety falls in the ambit of the state government.