13 cases of crime against women reported on single day 

According to Pune police, a total of 13 cases related to crime against women were lodged in a single day on Friday in Pune. Many of the cases included offences of molestation at bus stops, and inside PMPML buses and POCSO cases were lodged against the perpetrators.

In one of the cases, a 16-year-old girl who was travelling for work was harassed by a rickshaw driver who allegedly attempted to molest her during a trip from Navale Bridge to Katraj. The accused, identified as Govind Nenavat, has been arrested under the POCSO Act after the girl narrated the incident to her parents, who later filed a complaint with Bharati Vidyapeeth police.

Sandeep Warwad (28) and Vishnu Shinde (27) were booked under the POCSO Act after a 16-year-old lodged a complaint of molestation and stalking against the duo for the offence which took place at Kharadi bypass. According to the complaint filed with the Chandannagar police, one of the accused works at a reputed Chartered Accountancy (CA) firm.

Three underage girls were allegedly molested by youths on a PMPML bus in Yerawada. The police have launched a probe into the case as the accused allegedly roughed up a woman bus conductor who objected to their behaviour.

On Friday, the Lonikand police booked Ashok Kute (30) under the POCSO Act for allegedly forcibly entering the house of a victim aged 15 after he found her alone and allegedly attempted to molest her by taking advantage of her vulnerable position.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have booked Irfan Nabilal Shaikh (22) for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl following which she became pregnant. The police have booked Shaikh, a resident of Sahakarnagar under the Atrocity Act.

Reacting to the development, Bharati Vidyapeeth PI D Patil said, “A case under relevant sections has been lodged against the accused and investigation is on.”

Similarly, three 17-year-old male school students were booked on Friday under the POCSO Act and BNS section 77 for allegedly circulating an inappropriate photo of a 15-year-old schoolgirl. According to the Wanowrie police, the juvenile in conflict with the law knows the victim and further investigation was being carried out by investigating officer PI Sanjay Patange.