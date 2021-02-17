'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting
After Kiran Bedi was removed from the post of lieutenant governor of Puducherry on Tuesday, chief minister V Narayanasamy hailed the development and said she had been creating problems with her interference in day-to-day administration of the Union territory (UT).
"Last 4 years have been turbulent for our government. Kiran Bedi had been creating problems with her interference in day-to-day administration," he said.
He further said that communal elements were not allowed to function as people supported secular parties in the UT.
"Our constant efforts against her actions have paid off. People like secular parties in Puducherry, communal elements are not allowed, " he said after President Ram Nath Kovind said Bedi "shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry" and gave the additional charge of the Union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Talking to news agency ANI, the CM accused Bedi of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.
"Due to pressure from us, the Government of India has removed Bedi. This is a great victory for the people of Puducherry. She blocked the welfare schemes. However, the rights of the Puducherry people have been saved today. Now, Puducherry will teach a lesson to BJP," he said.
Puducherry, which is witnessing a political crisis after the resignation of several Congress leaders from the V Narayanasamy government, is set to go to elections in April-May this year.
Congress MLA from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, A John Kumar, the fourth legislator of the party to have quit over the last month, resigned from his post citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government." Kumar’s resignation came a day after health minister Malladi Krishna Rao also quit.
