Credit war in Kashmir after Centre approves railway link

Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Sajad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference and governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration on Thursday claimed credit after the Centre approved the extension of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link up to Kupwara.

PDP tweeted “Railway connectivity to Kupwara will soon be a reality. Thank you for your efforts @MehboobaMufti @MirMohdFayaz”. Soon, Lone tweeted obliquely targeting the PDP for taking credit. “Railway line a reality and now parties who call us agents of Delhi want to take credit for it. Hilarious,” wrote Sajad.

Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter , saying, “Grateful to the Government of India for the decision to extend the railway line in the valley to Kupwara in North Kashmir. Unlike others falling over themselves to claim credit for something they didn’t do, this credit goes to @PiyushGoyal & we are thankful to him.”

Earlier,J&K government issued a statement saying the Centre approved a railway line upto the frontier district of Kupwara.

“I am glad to inform you that the Railways has prioritised the extension of rail link from Baramulla to Kupwara and has sanctioned an updated survey for the new link,” Anil Srivastava, advisor (transport) NITI Aayog said in his communication to J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

The official statement stated that the demand for the rail link was projected by the governor’s administration before NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant during his visit to Baramulla and Kupwara last month.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 12:27 IST