Cricketer Rinku Singh gets engaged to SP's Priya Saroj in private ceremony. First pics out

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rinku Singh on Sunday got engaged with Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj during a private ceremony. Cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj got engaged in Lucknow on Sunday(HT )

The Indian sportsman and the politician visited the Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, to seek blessings, before their private ring ceremony in Lucknow.

The SP leader's uncle, Bhagwati Saroj said, as quoted by ANI, “Today is a day of great pride and joy. The wedding is taking place with the consent of both families. It is a matter of great pride for us that an international wedding is taking place for the first time in my community...”

The ceremony took place in Lucknow's Hotel Centrum around noon on Sunday. Pandit Umesh Trivedi, who allegedly performed the engagement ceremony, told IANS that the rituals of Bariksha and Godh Bharai were planned for the event ahead of the ring ceremony.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, MP Ram Gopal Yadav, BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla were present among the 300 handpicked guests invited for the wedding.

SP MLA and father of Priya Saroj, Tufani Saroj told ANI, "Today is the engagement ceremony, and we are gathered here for the same. We are very happy that Priya Saroj’s engagement is taking place today."

He added, “Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They were introduced through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they have decided to get married”.

26-year-old Rinku Singh, hails from Aligarh and made headlines during IPL 2023 when he hit five consecutive sixes in a single over against Gujarat Titans, scripting a stunning win for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Priya Saroj, the second youngest MP to be elected in 2024, won the Lok Sabha polls from Macchlishahr.