TMC's Mahua Moitra shares video dancing with Pinaki Misra in wedding sneak peek

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared a video on social media, which was since gone viral, showing her dancing with her husband Pinaki Misra during their private ceremony in Germany. TMC MP Mahua Moitra tied the knot with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony on May 30(Mahua Moitra/X)

In the video, Mahua Moitra and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra were seen dancing together, after their wedding ceremony which took place in Germany on May 30.

Pinaki Misra is a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal and has represented the Puri constituency in Odisha. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

Mahua Moitra, TMC's MP from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal, was formerly an investment banker and since her electoral debut in 2019 has been elected to parliament twice. Moitra was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Moitra announced her marriage with Pinaki Misra on social media, with the caption, “Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful.”

Politicians, celebrities congratulate Mahua Moitra

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra on their marriage and said in a post on X, “Wishing my good friends and colleagues, Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra, all happiness as they embark on married life together. May they enjoy the blessings of the heavens for a long and blissful married life.”

Screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, actress Swara Bhaskar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule also congratulated the couple, among others.

Users on social media also congratulated the newly-wed couple. On user wrote, “I truly love this story! A 65 and a 50-year-old tying the knot for their new beginnings in life. Best wishes to them on this beautiful journey!”