Crime against women on rise in Haryana, rape cases up by 47%

There has been a 47% increase in the number of rape cases and more than 100% increase in cases pertaining to kidnapping of women in Haryana since September 2014-August 2015, statistics tabled in the recent assembly session showed. The data revealed 26% increase in molestation cases between September 2014-August 2015 and September 2018.

Worrying trend

As compared to 8,126 cases of crime against women registered from September 2014 till August 2015, over 10,000 cases were registered from September 2017 till now, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement tabled in the assembly.

On the whole, there has been a 27% increase in crime against women between 2014-15 and 2017-18. The chief minister said the crime rate did not decrease in districts where women police stations were opened.

He said that first information reports (FIRs) registered by the police indicated a rising trend of crime against women from April 2015 to June 2018.

Statistics tabled in the state assembly indicate that the number of rape cases registered by the police from September 2014 to September 2015 were 961. The number increased to 1,026 in 2015-2016, was up to 1,193 in 2016-17 and 1,413 in 2017-2018.

Similarly, the number of cases pertaining to kidnapping of women and girls was 1,664 between September 2014-August 2015. They increased to 2,330 in 2015-16, 3,055 in 2016-17 and were 3,494 in 2017-18. There has also been a steady increase in molestation cases in the state – from 1,833 in 2014-15 to 2,320 in 2017-18.

Also read: School exam topper alleges rape, Haryana CM Khattar promises justice

Liberal registration of FIRs behind surge

Director general of police BS Sandhu said the data indicates an increase in crime against women because of “free registration” of first information reports (FIRs). With the setting up of women police stations and because of Supreme Court orders on registering FIRs, there has been a surge in the number of cases registered statewide.

“About 20% of the rape cases every year are being cancelled as they were found to be false during the investigation. This year, the police detected 37 honey trap cases, which will fall flat,’’ the DGP said.

Statistics show that 327 rape first information reports (FIRs) were cancelled by the state police in 2017, as many as 138 FIRs were cancelled in the current year till June 2018.

Cases of death due to dowry harassment have seen a decrease. In 2014-15, the police registered 260 cases of dowry death that came down to 202 from September 2017-18. Cases of dowry harassment also came down from 3,408 in 2014-15 to 2,896 in 2017-18.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 16:35 IST