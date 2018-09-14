School exam topper alleges rape, Haryana CM Khattar promises justice

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday assured justice after a school board exam topper alleged that she was raped by three men in Rewari district three days ago.

“Law will take its own course and whoever is found guilty will be punished,” Khattar told media after he was asked about the incident,” Khattar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying in Mahendragarh.

The 19-year-old woman has alleged that she was on her way to a coaching centre in Kanina in Rewari when three men stopped her to know an address. After some time they offered her water, which she drank and fell unconscious.

The accused took her to some unidentified place and gangraped her and fled from the spot, the college student said in her complaint. On reaching home she informed her parents about the incident, who took her to a police station.

Three men--Pankaj, Manish and Nishu--have been named as the accused in the FIR.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the crime proved the Khattar government was “destroying the law and order in the state.”

“It looks like there is no government in Haryana. I was amazed when I heard a Goa minister saying that they will not allow Goa to become Haryana. The situation is worse in the state. This government is visionless,” Hooda told ANI.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 16:07 IST