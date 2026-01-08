Crime in Tripura declined 8% in 2025, is lowest in 20 years: DGP Anurag

AGARTALA: Tripura recorded a significant improvement in its law-and-order situation, with the overall incidence of crime dropping by 8.3% in 2025 to a 20-year low, director general of police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar said on Thursday. The state saw a double-digit dip in several categories of heinous crimes (X/Tripura_Police)

Dhankar said the total registered cases fell to 3,698 last year, down from 4,033 in 2024.

“This year marks the lowest crime figures Tripura has seen in the past two decades,” DGP Dhankar said.

Violent crime

The state saw a double-digit dip in several categories of heinous crimes. Murder cases decreased by 18%, with 95 cases registered in 2025 compared to 116 in 2024. Cases of hurt and assault also declined by 14.23%, falling from 815 to 699.

Rioting incidents, often a concern in the region, declined by 26%, with only 17 cases lodged last year, down from 23 the previous year.

Statistics released by the state police also indicated an 8% decline in crimes against women. Total cases stood at 665 in 2025, down from 724 in 2024. Specifically, dowry harassment has reduced from 256 to 206 cases in 2025, while rape decreased from 180 to 169 cases.

Road safety

Road accidents declined by nearly 9%, from 578 to 527, while fatalities fell by 12.8% from 226 to 197 deaths in 2025.

NDPS challenge

The police chief said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, however, increased by 11% from 470 in 2024 to 522 in 2025.