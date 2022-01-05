Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Criminal conspiracy': BJP's Punjab in-charge on 'major lapse' in PM Modi's security
Strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible, tweeted Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
PM Modi's convoy was blocked near Ferozepur in Punjab (ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in-charge for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, on Wednesday described as ‘criminal conspiracy’ the alleged security lapse which led to the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rally in poll-bound state's Ferozepur.

“Leaking route details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy to agitators, and then allowing them to block the road is a criminal conspiracy,” a rough translation of Shekhawat's tweet, from Hindi to English, read.

“This is a serious compromise in the security of the nation's Prime Minister. Strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible, be it politician, minister or official,” the minister further posted.

 

Meanwhile, hitting out at the state government, former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLP)  chief Captain Amarinder Singh, described the development as a ‘complete failure of law and order in the state.’ Singh tweeted, "This, in particular, is failure of the CM and HM. When you cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10km from the Pakistan border, you have no right to stay in office and should quit!" 

 

