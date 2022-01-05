'No crowds to listen to Modiji': Congress on PM's rally cancellation over 'security lapse'

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday claimed that the reason for the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur was a lack of crowd and not a security lapse. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda earlier alleged that the Congress-led Punjab government tried “all possible tricks” to scuttle the prime minister’s programme “fearing a resounding defeat” in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Nadda said that protesters were given access to the prime minister’s route despite assurances from the Punjab chief secretary and director-general of police that the route was clear.

Responding to BJP chief’s, Surjewala said that 10,000 security personnel were deployed for the prime minister’s scheduled rally and all arrangements were made in tandem with the special protection group (SPG) and other security agencies. The Congress spokesperson said that PM Modi’s decision to opt for a road journey to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala was not part of his original schedule.

“Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against PM’s visit & Union Min, Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them,” Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi's Ferozepur rally cancelled, home ministry blames ‘major lapse in security’

Listing the reasons for the protest, Surjewala said the protesters are demanding minister of state (Home) Ajay Misra Teni’s resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He said the central government has chosen to totally ignore the promises of forming a committee on minimum support price after the end of farmers’ agitation.

“Finally, the reason for canceling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blame game & introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to Farmers first!” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON