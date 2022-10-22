Crores of tax-payers content by helping feed crores others hit by Covid, says PM

Across India, crores of tax-payers are content that their money could help feed crores affected by coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he virtually addressed an event linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

“When tax-payer feels his money is being used in the right direction, he feels happy. Today crores of tax-payers - across the country - are happy that by feeding crores others - hit by coronavirus - they are doing a big service,” PM Modi asserted.

Drawing a comparison between the former governments and the current ruling BJP, he said: “There is a difference between the former and current governments. Earlier, poor people were made to run errands to get basic necessities. Now, the government comes to the poor people so that their needs are met.”

PM Modi was speaking at an event to mark the ‘Griha Pravesham’ (the entry in a new house) of about 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin scheme in Satna. Under the scheme, he said, more than 3.5 crore people have been benefited in eight years.

About 38 Lakh houses have been sanctioned so far in Madhya Pradesh, as per a government statement, and construction of about 29 Lakh houses have been completed at a cost of more than Rs. 35,000 crore.

The event coincided with the Dhanteras celebrations, which also marks the start of Diwali revelry for many. “There was a time when only those who had means would celebrate Dhanteras. Now even the country’s poor people are marking Griha Pravesh to their own homes,” PM Modi asserted. This was just hours after he launched a mega recruitment drive, which is set to target about 10 lakh people in coming weeks.

