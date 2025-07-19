CRPF jawan punched, kicked by Kanwariyas in UP's Mirzapur: Report

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, seven Kanwariyas were arrested after allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station. The CCTV footage showed the saffron-clad pilgrims assaulting a CRPF jawan.(X)

The video of the incident that went viral on social media has triggered widespread condemnation.

The confrontation between the jawan and the kanwariyas began over a dispute regarding the purchase of train tickets, India Today reported.

The CCTV footage showed the saffron-clad pilgrims pinning the jawan to the ground as they punched and kicked him in the presence of a huge crowd. Later, one of the passengers could be seen attempting to intervene, pulling one of the attackers away as shown in the video.

The CRPF jawan was on his way to board the Brahmaputra Mail when he was attacked, the report said.

The video, which is being widely shared across all social media platforms, is drawing public ire and raising questions about crowd control and law enforcement during the Kanwar Yatra.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly after receiving information about the assault. A case was registered, and all seven assailants were taken into custody following an investigation, the publication reported.

"Seven Kanwariyas have been arrested in the case of beating up a CRPF jawan," the official said.

In another separate incident, police said on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly creating a nuisance on the Kanwar yatra route.

Sonu Mainuddin, a resident of Lohiya Nagar, was intercepted Tuesday night near Baghpat Adda, speeding on a motorcycle and continuously shouting, police said.

Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar and Fateh Singh, who were on duty at the time, asked him to calm down, but he continued with his ruckus, police said.

The incidents posed serious questions about the security, law, and order situation, especially during Kanway Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage during which devotees collected sacred Ganga water and walked barefoot to offer it at Shiva temples.

This year's Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 11, will conclude on July 23, aligning with the holy month of Shravan.