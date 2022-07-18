CRPF officer killed in Pulwama terrorist attack at a checkpoint

Srinagar: An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed on Sunday after terrorists opened fire on a joint party of security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police officials said. This was the second major attack on security forces in the last week.

Police said the terrorists opened fire at a check post at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard, hitting CRPF assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar.

“Terrorists fired upon naka party at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard. In this terror incident, 01 CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured,” Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Kumar was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. “The area has been cordoned off and search is in progress,” it added.

Soon after the attack, reinforcements were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched to track down the terrorists.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the terrorists took advantage of the nearby apple orchard and fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, a police spokesperson said.

“Police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime,” the spokesperson added.

The attack comes five days after an assistant sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Mushtaq Ahmad, was killed and two other policemen were injured after terrorists attacked a police check post in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. Unconfirmed footage of the attack was later released by the terrorists.

Ahmad was the ninth policeman to be killed by terrorists in different attacks this year.

On July 11, top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Kaiser Koka was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, police said.

Police said Koka was a categorised terrorist involved in several terror crimes, including attacks on the police and other security forces and civilian atrocities.