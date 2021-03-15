CRPF preps to secure 56-day Amarnath yatra amid terror threats

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said that more troops, gadgets and logistics will be deployed during the 56-day long annual Amarnath pilgrimage this year amid an increased terror threat and sticky bombs finding their way to Kashmir.

The pilgrimage will commence from June 28 and this year the government has been making arrangements for six lakh pilgrims.

In 2019 it was curtailed on August 2, three days before revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

Last year the pilgrimage had to be cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

"The CRPF has been holding meetings with the police. Our force with all requisite logistics is prepared and whatever required for the pilgrimage is being analysed and will be done," said CRPF’ Inspector General (IG), Jammu zone, PS Ranpise here on Monday.

"This year we are expecting more pilgrims and therefore we have made a demand for more personnel and logistics from the government," he said.

The IG, however, said that the Centre has to decide about the number of personnel to be deployed for the pilgrimage.

"The government will decide about the troops after taking into account the overall security situation," he added.

He assured that the CRPF and other security forces will ensure the success of the pilgrimage this year too.

On the Kashmir highway that pilgrims from Jammu use, he said that sufficient manpower will be deployed.

"We have sufficient manpower on the highway but it will be further fortified during the pilgrimage by various methods like use of drones, RFID and other technology-driven interventions," said Ranpise.

The CRPF also deploys sniffer dogs, quick reaction teams, metal detectors and a slew of other measures to secure the pilgrims.

On the new threat of sticky bombs, the CRPF IG said, "It is a cause of serious concern. CRPF units and formations have been briefed about them. We have to be very careful about them because they work with timer devices. Everyone has to remain cautious about them".

"As far as convoys are concerned, they are always protected. We have to ensure that they ply in a secured environment," he added.

The IG also said that various lodging centers and Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu will be secured 24x7 by QRTs. The CRPF largely shoulders the responsibility of Amarnath Yatra's security every year.

Police, Army and other paramilitary forces chip in with their bit to keep it safe.

This year the annual pilgrimage will end on August 22.