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CRPF suspends DIG for messages opposing CAPF bill, union alleges targeting

The CAPF General Administration Act, 2006, creates a unified legal framework for all five CAPFs and codifies the deputation of IPS officers at senior levels.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 06:57 am IST
By Prawesh Lama
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The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) last week suspended a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) after initiating a probe against him for allegedly disseminating audio and video messages on social media that called for “changing the government established by law.”

Members of welfare associations for retired cadre officers of paramilitary forces claim the action against Bidhan Chandra Patra came about because his family joined protests against the Central Armed Police Forces bill. (Photo for representation)(HT_PRINT)

But members of welfare associations for retired cadre officers of paramilitary forces claim the action against Bidhan Chandra Patra came about because his family joined protests against the Central Armed Police Forces bill that was passed by Parliament in April and he promoted videos of such protests on social media.

The CAPF General Administration Act, 2006, creates a unified legal framework for all five CAPFs and codifies the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels.

Associations of cadre officers have long opposed the practice and fought a legal battle with the government against having IPS officers on deputation leading the forces, and the absence of cadre review for non-IPS officers, which led to them being overlooked for leadership roles.

“The officer has won awards for operations in J&K and other tough terrain. Many such officers have been targeted for their families holding peaceful protests against the bill. However, they were not present at the protests. We will share details of such discrimination against several officers on July 2 at a press conference,” said Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association.

President of the alliance, retired CRPF additional director general (ADG) H.R. Singh, said there have been cases of some officers being prematurely transferred out of the national capital region because their families took part in CAPF protests. “To protest peacefully is a democratic right. Alliance of All Ex Para-Military Forces Welfare Association has decided to hold a press conference on this discriminatory and targeted approach adopted by the CRPF by taking such an extreme action against the most disciplined decorated officer (Patra), which is very demoralising for the force,” he said.

The alliance said that DIG Patra was suspended under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Service (CCA) Rules, 1965. The rule empowers any authority appointed by the President to suspend a government servant pending disciplinary proceedings in cases where the officer has engaged in activities contrary to the interest of the state.

“All serving and uniformed officers of CRPF are bound by the rules and statutes and the oath taken. Any word, written or spoken or action contravening the same would be dealt with appropriately in consonance with the law of the land,” CRPF director general G.P. Singh told HT. Patra was not available for comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

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