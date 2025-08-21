CRPF commandos, watchers join CM Rekha Gupta’s security day after assault

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday took charge of chief minister Rekha Gupta’s security arrangements from the Delhi Police a day after she was assaulted at a weekly public hearing at her residence. Gupta had a Z-plus category police security. The CRPF’s cover will be a Z category one, which does not affect the existing arrangements. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)

People aware of the matter said the 35-45 personnel under Z-plus cover will continue to be part of the security arrangements, and that a team of 20-25 CRPF commandos and watchers joined the security unit.

They added that personnel from the federal force will be deployed at Gupta’s residence and office round the clock. The security cover will include escort vehicles and close-proximity guards.

Gupta, who took office on February 20, has been holding public hearings as part of her outreach programme. Security agencies had been assessing her threat perception. Officials said Wednesday’s attack prompted an immediate upgrade.

Officials said the enhancement of Gupta’s security underlined the Union government’s concern over the safety of elected representatives.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said the Union government will review Gupta’s security arrangements and might enhance them. Police suggested the cover might be upgraded to have more personnel or enhanced arrangements.

The Delhi Police are believed to have suggested changes in her security arrangements, especially when she meets people.

The Union home ministry accorded Gupta Z-category cover initially. It was upgraded to Z-plus, which involves over 40 personnel, including escorts, static guards, Central Armed Police Forces personnel, commandos, watchers, and security for the convoy.

A police officer on Wednesday said that since she is at Z-plus cover, the number of personnel can be increased to even 65, with more commandos and watchers. Their arrangements can be changed. A further upgrade can also mean advanced recce by personnel at every place she visits, her home, her office, etc.

The CRPF’s protectees include Union home minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, 41, from Gujarat’s Rajkot, posed as a complainant and attacked Gupta. He was produced in a Delhi court and sent into five-day police custody. Investigators said he travelled from Rajkot to Delhi by train on Tuesday morning and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines. The Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau have been questioning him to determine if he acted alone.

His mother, Bhanuben, said Khimji, a rickshaw driver, was distressed after watching videos of stray dogs being removed by municipal authorities.