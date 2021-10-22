‘Cruel joke on citizens by Centre’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on rising fuel prices

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi once again took a dig at the Central government on Twitter over the increasing petrol and diesel prices. He claimed that the government is playing a joke on the public.

“GOI is playing a cruel joke on our public. #TaxExtortion,” the Wayanad MP tweeted, along with an image captioned, “FILLIONAIRE: One who can afford a full tank in India.”

This tweet came after the price of petrol and diesel rose by 35 paise per litre, resulting in prices rising for the second consecutive day. Before this hike, there was no change in the rates on October 18 and 19.

However, this is not the first time the opposition has reacted to the sky-rocketing fuel prices. On October 18, Priyanka Gandhi reacted to the fuel rates costing more than aviation fuel.

“The BJP government promised that people wearing hawai chappal (slippers) will travel in airplanes. However, the BJP has increased the fuel prices so much that now it is more difficult for the middle class to travel by road,” she tweeted in Hindi and attached a newspaper clipping comparing aviation turbine fuel prices with that of petrol and diesel.

Rahul Gandhi chimed in too, tweeting, “Sabka vinash, mehengaai ka vikas (destruction of all, development of rising prices).”

While petrol prices have already crossed the ₹100-mark for a litre across all metropolitan cities, diesel prices have only crossed the mark in over a dozen states.

The Centre is currently in talks with countries exporting oil to India. According to news agency ANI, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has raised concerns over rising prices of crude oil, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries. “As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others,” ANI quoted a person familiar with the development.