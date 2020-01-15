e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam postponed, check details here

CSBC Bihar police constable exam has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on January 20. Check details here.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:38 IST
CSBC in its latest notice announced the postponement of exam on Wednesday. (PTI/ Representative Image)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police has postponed the constable recruitment exam (advt no.02/19) that was scheduled to be conducted on January 20.

Over 6 lakh candidates were expected to appear in the examination on January 20. The exam for both, morning and evening shifts have now been postponed for unavoidable reasons.

CSBC in its latest notice announced the postponement of exam on Wednesday.

The revised date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

Candidates can view the official notice online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Meanwhile, CSBC had already released the roll number wise centre list on its official website. Over 900 exam centres have been allotted for the exam out of which 74 centres are in the state capital Patna.

