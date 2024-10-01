Prayagraj, Making an observation that the culture of frequent strikes gives a bad name to the legal profession, the Allahabad High Court has directed all the district judges of Uttar Pradesh not to circulate any resolution for strike calls passed by the Bar Associations in the respective district judgeships. Culture of frequent strikes gives bad name to legal profession: Allahabad HC

A bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Gautam Chowdhary passed the order when it was brought to the notice of court that members of the bar association are routinely passing resolutions calling for strikes and thereafter the concerned district judges circulate resolution of strike to all of the judges as a result most of the courts rise leaving the litigants in lurch not knowing as to what is happening.

The court also expressed hope and trust that lawyers in the district courts would follow the resolution of the State Bar Council to hold a condolence meeting at 3.30 pm so that the entire day's work is not obstructed.

"We are at a loss to understand as to why only in the state of Uttar Pradesh the lawyers have to call a condolence meeting at 10 am and thereby obstruct the court working for the whole day,” the court said.

“The judiciary is already facing a backlog of huge cases for disposal and any further delay caused due to strike or condolence is wholly uncalled for,” it said.

K R Chitra, a Supreme court lawyer who appeared to assist the court, stated that occasionally she appeared before the district judgeship at Gautam Buddha Nagar and was often being harassed on account of frequent strike calls made by the lawyers in the court.

She further alleged that unfortunately some of the advocates were indulging in activities other than what was expected of them at the cost of their professional duties as a result, the reputation of the legal profession itself was being harmed.

Expressing concern over her submission, the court reiterated that it is high time for the lawyers to self-introspect their act of calling strikes and restore the faith of common citizens and the lawyers regain their glory of the noble profession.

In its order dated September 25, the court further said, "We are conscious that most lawyers throughout the districts are opposing the idea of strikes, and it is a handful of lawyers who at the drop of the hat resort to strike in utter disregard of the law declared by the Supreme Court".

The court fixed October 22 next for further hearing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.