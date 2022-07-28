Curfew imposed in 2 villages of Hanumangarh after clashes, internet suspended

The Rajasthan police detained 45 people, including a woman after a clash broke out between protesters and police personnel in the state’s Hanumangarh district. The district administration also imposed curfew in two adjoining villages in an attempt to keep the law and order situation under control.

The villagers were protesting and demanding action against all those involved in cow slaughter on Eid on July 11 near Chidiya Gandhi village. Earlier, the police had arrested six people in this connection, according to police officials aware of the development.

Locals revealed that several protesters were injured along with policemen in the clashes, which saw stone pelting and baton charge on Wednesday.

District Collector Nathmal Didel said after the incident on July 11, and on receiving the FSL report a FIR was lodged. The accused named in the complaint were arrested. But the people of Gandhi Badi and Chidiya Gandhi panchayats staged a dharna and had been agitating for the last three-four days.

He said Section 144 was already imposed in the district but these people violated the rule by not taking any permission from the administration. Talks were held with the protestors but they didn’t understand the issue, and continued with their protest, leading to clashes with the police. The dharna was illegal and demands were unjustified, police said and on Tuesday evening some of the protestors were detained and the tent was seized. On Wednesday morning, protesting against the police action, about 150 people gathered without permission and some people were detained.

“We have imposed curfew in Gandhi Badi and Chidiya Gandhi gram panchayat as the villagers have been violating Section 144, only emergency services are permitted. Internet services have also been suspended,” Didel said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said, “We had explained to them that the dharna is illegal. We had information from the intelligence wing that on Thursday some people from Haryana will join the dharna and disturb peace in the area.”

