Curfew lifted in Nepal; citizens snap charred parliament, govt buildings, protest sites

New Delhi: Hours after Sushila Karki took oath as Nepal's interim prime minister and the curfew was lifted on Saturday morning, citizens of the Himalayan nation were seen stepping out and capturing photos and videos in different parts of Kathmandu, which bore the brunt of the violent anti-corruption protests that ousted the government.

Street demonstrations started on Monday in Kathmandu over a ban on 26 social media platforms, but quickly turned violent, with protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire. Though the ban was rescinded, the unrest continued over broader grievances, with tens of thousands of protesters attacking and burning the parliament, the presidential residence, and businesses.

At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of the civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

Citizens on Monday clicked photos of the charred Parliament and other buildings like the Supreme Court, government offices, and police stations. Some were spotted taking photos of anti-government messages written on the walls by protesters when the neighbouring country of 30 million people plunged into chaos.

Sarita Karki, who was among the many others who gathered outside the Parliament building to take selfies, said, “As soon as I heard that the curfew was relaxed, I got on my scooter and decided to come here. I will go to the Hilton Hotel after this. So far we have only seen videos of the attack. I have decided to go to all the places.”

Officers deployed at the Parliament said that though the spot has turned into a selfie point, “we have been strictly ordered not to allow any civilian inside. The building has been totally damaged inside.”

The curfew was lifted on Monday at 7 AM, though army personnel continue to patrol the streets after criminal elements reportedly gained access to weapons looted from police armouries and several inmates escaped from jails across multiple districts.

“For now the curfew has been lifted. The district administration will tell us if it has to be put back in place again or not,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Binod Gurung, spokesperson of the Nepal Police, said.

Nepal’s first woman chief justice, Karki, who took oath on Friday, is yet to share names of ministers for her new cabinet. “We haven’t received the names yet. An announcement will be made during the day depending on the development,” an official in the President’s office said, requesting anonymity.