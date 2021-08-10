Current wet spell coupled with lightning to continue in these states till Aug 15

Several parts of India have been receiving widespread rainfall ever since the monsoon commenced this year, with states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan even witnessing deaths due to rain-triggered incidents as well. Heavy downpour in the national capital and various other eastern and northeastern states have led to waterlogged streets, building collapses and subsequent damage.

Over the last few days, northeast, east and parts of the Himalayan regions along with Uttar Pradesh have been receiving widespread rainfall. According to the latest bulletin update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current spell of such heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next five days till August 15.

The MeT department said the eastern end of the monsoon trough has shifted “close to the foothills of the Himalayas,” while the western end “runs north of its normal position.” The bulletin further said a “cyclonic circulation lies over Bihar” and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these factors, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and ground lightning are very likely in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala, among other states.

Here are the key IMD alerts for states that will receive heavy rainfall over the next five days:

1. The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days till August 15. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya and Assam between August 10 and 13.

2. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal over the next five days. Isolated very heavy falls are likely over Bihar on August 11 and 12.

3. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu till August 15. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Tamil Nadu over the next five days, and the same is likely over Kerala over the next two days.

4. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by cloud to ground lightning is very likely at isolated regions over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

5. The bulletin said subdued rainfall is very likely over the remaining parts of northwest India – Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, adjoining central India, and most parts of the peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat.