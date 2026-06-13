...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Customs officials seize 2.7 kg gold worth 4.26 crore hidden in aircraft speaker on Dubai-Ahmedabad flight | Watch

The incident occurred on board an IndiGo flight 6E-1478, which arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad from Dubai.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Custom officials at the Ahmedabad airport have seized over 2.7 kilogram of gold concealed inside the lavatory of an aircraft.

Customs official seized over 2.7 kilogram of gold in IndiGo aircraft.(X/ANI)

The incident occurred on board an IndiGo flight 6E-1478, which arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad from Dubai.

The seizure was made after Custom officials carried out a detailed search with the help of aircraft engineers.

Also Read: Bomb threat email received for Frankfurt-Hyderabad Lufthansa flight

The gold was concealed in black plastic tape which was concealed inside the speaker box located in the front lavatory of the aircraft, according to ANI news agency.

"The manner of concealment indicates that the gold was concealed by an unknown person with the intention of smuggling it into India in violation of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. As no person came forward to claim the legal ownership of the seized gold, it was seized as unclaimed under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," ANI cited Custom officials as saying.

Ahmedabad Customs has now launched a detailed investigation into the seizure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

ahmedabad gujarat dubai
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Customs officials seize 2.7 kg gold worth 4.26 crore hidden in aircraft speaker on Dubai-Ahmedabad flight | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.