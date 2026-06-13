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    Bomb threat email received for Frankfurt-Hyderabad Lufthansa flight

    A bomb threat email was received for a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad on Saturday, prompting security evaluations.

    Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 3:06 PM IST
    ANI
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    A bomb threat email was received on Saturday for a Lufthansa flight operating from Frankfurt, Germany to Hyderabad, India, according to the sources.

    A Lufthansa flight travelling from Frankfurt to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email (AP)
    A Lufthansa flight travelling from Frankfurt to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email (AP)

    More details regarding the threat and security measures are awaited.

    Earlier, on May 16, a bomb threat email received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad turned out to be a hoax after a thorough security check, airport police officials said.

    According to an RGI Airport Police official, the threat email was received at around 6:30 pm. Following the alert, security personnel conducted extensive checks across the airport premises and flights, but nothing suspicious was found.

    "We conducted a thorough check of the entire premises and flights, and nothing was found. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the official said.

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    Home/India News/Bomb Threat Email Received For Frankfurt-Hyderabad Lufthansa Flight
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