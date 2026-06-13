Hyderabad YouTuber ‘Masood Chandi’ murdered at home over family dispute: Police

A 25-year-old fitness content creator and influencer known online as Masood Chandi was allegedly murdered at his home in Hyderabad's Golconda on Friday evening, said police. Masood Chandi ran a YouTube channel where he shared fitness-related videos and had around 2.75k subscribers. (YouTube/@chandiMasood)

The victim's real name is SK Mahboob and he also reportedly worked a an electrician. He was allegedly beaten to death at him following some family dispute, reported Times of India, citing police.

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Mahboob ran a YouTube channel where he shared fitness-related videos and had around 2.75k subscribers. He had shared 746 videos on his channel. In the videos, he can be seen wearing and flashing silver jewellery, hence the ‘Chandi’ in his online name.

Killed by brother-in-law? The police said that Mahboob was killed in the aftermath of an argument gone wrong. His brother-in-law SK Sohail, along with two accomplices — Affu and Jaber — entered his house on Friday at around 3.30 pm, following which, they had an argument which soon turned violent.

“Mahboob suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,” TOI quoted additional DCP Golconda Krishna Goud as saying.

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According to police, there were tensions between Mahboon's and Sohail's families, particularly after the latter married a woman over a year back. The woman, who belongs to Bada Bazar area of Hyderabad's Golconda, and Sohail have a six-month-old son.

Both the families reportedly had disputes over domestic issues.

The victim had also sent his wife and child to her parental home recently over some dispute, which added to the tensions.

According to a senior police official, the accused allegedly attacked Mahboob with a rod. The accused died on spot. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

All the accused are currently on the run and the police have formed three teams to track and nab them.

The police have also registered a murder case under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Several visuals of Mahboob's family crying inconsolably following his alleged murder have surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the autheticity of the videos.